Report: Amber Heard Leaves Hollywood, Moves to Madrid

Actor Amber Heard left Hollywood and started a new life with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh in Spain, according to a report.

"She's bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise," a friend speaking on the condition of anonymity told Daily Mail. "I don't think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project."

Heard sold her home in Yucca Valley, California, for $1.1 million in July. Months later reports emerged that she was renting a house in Majorca after being spotted on the beach with her partner at the time, Eve Barlow.

According to the Daily Mail, Heard is now living in a new home outside of Madrid with Oonagh. It's unclear if the "Aquaman" star is still together with Barlow, who remains in Los Angeles and is working as a writer.

Heard's last acting credits were in 2021, with "Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom," which will be released at the end of the year, and "In The Fire."

She has largely been out of the spotlight after a highly publicized defamation trial with actor Johnny Depp, who sued her for $50 million after she wrote a 2018 column for the Washington Post claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse. She did not publicly name Depp, but Depp said the allegations affected his ability to work.

Heard countersued, claiming Depp orchestrated a smear campaign against her, but in June the jury determined that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

As the courtroom drama unfolded, Heard's career became increasingly uncertain. A previous report by the Independent noted that she had lost around $50 million in earnings as a result of the scandal.

Jessica Kovacevic, Heard's agent at WME, stated in court that her client should have more roles in TV and film as well as more endorsement deals but aside from "Aquaman 2," she has just shot one other film in the last two years.

"No one wants someone who's being accused of being a liar, and making something up and abusing somebody — no one wants that association with their project," she said.