Amber Heard Responds to Report of Being Cut From 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard has denied a report that she was being cut from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Just Jared, citing sources, reported that Warner Brothers had decided to recast Heard's role as Princess Mera after screen testing the movie. According to the insider, the studio was going to be doing reshoots with stars Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.

However, a representative for Heard denied the report, saying in a statement to the New York Post that the "rumor mill continues as it has from day one" and that it was "inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane."

The report comes after Heard's highly publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, who was awarded $8.35 million in net damages. During the trial, Heard said that her scenes in the DC Comics sequel were drastically diminished and claimed that Warner Brothers "didn't want to include me" in the film.

"I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role," she told the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom, according to the Post. "They just removed a bunch out."

Heard's WME agent, Jessica Kovacevic, testified during the trial that the studio wanted to remove Princess Mera from the film due to the "bad press" that was generated from the trial.

Viewers have long been petitioning to have Heard removed from the "Aquaman" sequel. In 2020, Heard responded to one such petition calling her a "domestic abuser" and accusing her of having "systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood, repeating multiple accounts of fake incidents."

"Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality," Heard previously told Entertainment Weekly. "Only the fans actually made 'Aquaman' and 'Aquaman 2' happen."