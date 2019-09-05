New Amazon Fantasy Series Comments on Refugee Crises, Stars Say

Amazon's new streaming series "Carnival Row" is not just about fairies and mythical creatures, it is a social commentary on today's refugee crises, according to its star, Orlando Bloom.

The actor was chatting with "CBS This Morning" Thursday when he shared his interpretation of the period fantasy series, which has gained a lot of attention in recent weeks.

Bloom plays a detective investigating the murders of a serial killer while his co-star Cara Delevingne plays a fairy refugee. The series is set in a Victorian world where humans and mythical creatures live alongside one another.

Bloom said he was drawn to the plot because it brought to light current issues in the world.

"It's nice to be able to be a part of something that comments a little bit on what's going on in the world," he said in the interview. "When I read the script I really felt, whilst this was a fantasy, I've never read anything like it, I've never seen anything like it."

Bloom added that the fairies in the series "really represent the migrants and refugees."

Delevingne, who had previously worked with refugees from South Sudan, agreed.

"A county like Uganda is one of most incredible in terms of immigration with the refugee crisis because with the Civil War, they let everyone from South Sudan who could get there and help them to thrive," she explained to Express.co.uk. "You take the biggest, richest countries in the world and you literally are stopping them from coming in and immigrants make those countries. It makes no sense to me, so it was definitely important to me and I think right now it's getting worse so I think this is a great time for this show."