Amanda Seyfried: Paramount Owes Me 'Some Money' for 'Mean Girls' Merch

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that Paramount Pictures still owes her "some money" from "Mean Girls" merchandise that has used her likeness.

The actor reflected on the film during an "Actors on Actors" interview with Adam Brody for Variety, which was posted on X on Monday. The topic came about when Brody asked Seyfried if she had revisited the 2004 cult comedy.

"No, I haven't. It's on often enough, though. And you know what? I love it," she said.

"I really love seeing my face on people's T-shirts," Seyfried said. "I mean, I'm a little resentful because Paramount still owes me some money."

Her response caught Brody by surprise.

"For the T-shirts?" he asked.

"For the likeness," Seyfried replied.

"Every store sells 'Mean Girls' T-shirts with our faces on [them]. Photographs!" she continued.

"Is it because I was 17 and dumb?" she asked.

Written by Tina Fey, "Mean Girls" was released in 2004 starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Seyfried playing a "dumb blonde."

"It was sort of like channeling a little bit of 'Some Like It Hot' Marilyn Monroe," she told GQ in a March interview. "I just held on to that so tight, because I felt like that was the reason I got the role, and I didn't trust my instincts so much as having a clear idea of who I thought this person was."

In October 2023, Lohan, Seyfried and Chabert reunited on a Los Angeles football field with camera crews. They went on to appear together in a Walmart commercial, but McAdams was notably absent.

"I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest. I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag," McAdams told Variety in 2023.

She added that she "didn't know that everyone" was participating in the ad.

"I would, of course, always love to be part of a 'Mean Girls' reunion and hang with my Plastics," McAdams said. "But yeah, I found that out later."