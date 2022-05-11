Amanda Seyfried 'Grossed Out' by Male Attention to 'Mean Girls' Scene

Amanda Seyfried is still recognized for her role in the 2004 teen film "Mean Girls," but not all of the attention is welcome.

The reaction she receives from male fans for one particular scene in which her character squeezes her breasts when discussing the weather leaves her feeling "grossed out," the actor, 36, admitted during an interview with Marie Claire.

"I always felt really grossed out by that," she told the outlet. "I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

"Mean Girls" was Seyfried's breakout role. She starred alongside Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert in the popular teen comedy that was also adapted into a Broadway musical. However, Seyfried admitted to Marie Claire that she was afraid of being typecast as the "pretty blonde" in every future role after the cult classic was released.

"I remember for one movie — I can’t say the name — it was between me and some model for a kind of ancillary character. And I was like, Oh, God, it doesn’t matter who it is! And if it doesn’t matter, I don’t know if I want to be a part of it. But at the same time, I wanted to work, and I wanted to work with the actors involved. Luckily, I then had opportunities that went a different way pretty quickly, and I’m grateful for that," she said.

Seyfried's relationship with fame was also a topic of discussion that came about during the interview. She admitted preferring being somewhat recognized as a young actor.

"I think being really famous [young] must really f*****g suck," she said. "It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So I bought a farm. I was like, Let’s go in the opposite way."