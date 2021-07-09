Amanda Knox Opens Up About Her Painful Miscarriage

Amanda Knox is recounting the pain and "betrayal" she felt after suffering a miscarriage.

Opening up in a new episode of her podcast "Labyrinths," Knox admitted that she and husband Christopher Robinson had been trying for a baby, but the joy of finally getting pregnant would soon be overshadowed by the death of their unborn child.

During her podcast, Knox explained that, upon learning she was expecting their first child, the couple set up a nursery and a mural in the baby room, then broke the news to their parents on Mother's Day. However, when they went for an ultrasound appointment shortly after, they did not hear a heartbeat. Knox said she "knew something was wrong" but waited for a follow-up appointment the next week before jumping to conclusions.

"We went back in a week later — that week sucked, waiting — and it hadn't grown. It didn't have a heartbeat," she recalled. "That was confusing to me, because I thought, 'Why would there be a dead baby just hanging out in there? If it wasn't viable, why wasn't it going away?' My body didn't even know, and that felt weird to me. ... I didn't know that you could have a missed miscarriage."

Knox described it as being pregnant with "something that was just not growing."

"They were like, 'Well, your body will probably figure it out sooner or later. It could take weeks, and if you wait, it becomes a more invasive procedure, a D&C is more invasive than a pill-based miscarriage, so they recommended that I induce it," she said.

An emotional Knox then recounted the pharmacist explaining the next steps when filling her prescription, and the physical pain she endured in the two days that followed.

"I did feel incredibly disappointed that that was the story of my first-ever pregnancy. ... I thought, like, I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal," Knox continued, adding that she was left asking the question, "why?"

"Do I have bad eggs and I just never knew? Am I actually too old?" she remembered wondering. "Did something happen to me while I was over in Italy?' If it's not easy and you don't know why, then anything could be the problem. It's frustrating how little information you have at any point in the process."

Knox first gained attention when she was accused in Italy of murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher while studying abroad. She was tried twice in Italian courts, found guilty both times, only to have those rulings overturned. Her past became the focal point of social media users who trolled her following the podcast. Taking to Twitter, Knox shared a screenshot of a message she received from a user who said "I hope it was really painful and that u never have a child." The message, however, was counteracted by a flood of support from other followers.

"Many thanks to everyone who has sent love my way," Knox responded in a follow-up tweet. "It really means the world to me."

