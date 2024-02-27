'Star Trek' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dead of ALS at 49

Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in "Star Trek: Discovery" and the Marvel film "Captain Marvel," has died at age 49.

The actor died Saturday following complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, according to a statement on his Instagram account.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son, and dear friend to many," the statement said.

"For 5½ years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment," it added.

"He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and that we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humor, inclusion, and community," the statement continued.

Mitchell portrayed multiple characters in the sci-fi series "Star Trek: Discovery," including the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik. In the third season, he played Aurellio, who, due to his condition, used a wheelchair. In the series, Aurellio is depicted using a hoverchair. The official "Star Trek" website released a statement mourning the actor's death, according to the Independent.

"The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell's family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world," it added.

In addition to "Star Trek," Mitchell also appeared in the 2019 Marvel movie Captain Marvel, portraying the character of Joseph Danvers, who is Carol's father, played by Brie Larson.

In 2020, Mitchell revealed he had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

In the U.S., around 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS every year, according to The Guardian. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in both the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms typically include difficulty walking, slurred speech, and muscle weakness, which can eventually affect chewing, swallowing, speaking, and breathing.