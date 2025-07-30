'The Dark Knight Rises' Actor Alon Aboutboul Dead at 60

Prolific Israeli actor Alon Aboutboul, known for roles in movies such as "The Dark Knight Rises" and "London Has Fallen," has died at the age of 60.

Multiple reports have claimed that Aboutboul died unexpectedly on Tuesday on HaBonim Beach in Tel Aviv, where he reportedly collapsed and received unsuccessful CPR.

The actor's representative Mark Teitelbaum confirmed his death in a statement to USA Today.

"Alon was a brilliant actor, a true artist, an Israeli icon, but more importantly, he was a loving father of his four children, and a dear friend of mine and many others," Teitelbaum said. "He possessed both a moral and spiritual clarity that is rare to find. As you might imagine, his family is in shock. He will be deeply missed. May his memory be a blessing."

Born on May 28, 1965, in Kiryat Ata, Aboutboul built a career spanning over 100 film and television roles, gaining early recognition for his breakout performance in "Two Fingers From Sidon," which debuted at the 1986 Cannes Film Festival, according to Deadline.

He went on to land a role in "Rambo III," paving the way for additional Hollywood appearances, including a part in Ridley Scott's 2008 film "Body of Lies" alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.

In 2012, he took on the role of Russian nuclear physicist Dr. Pavel in Christopher Nolan's Batman finale, "The Dark Knight Rises." Four years later, he portrayed Aamir Barkawi, an arms dealer turned terrorist mastermind, in "London Has Fallen."

Outside of film, Aboutboul also found success on television, portraying recurring character Avi Drexler in 25 episodes of the FX series "Snowfall," and in 2017, he also appeared in "Twin Peaks."

"I was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of the actor Alon Aboutboul," Miki Zohar, Israel's minister for culture and sport, wrote in a translated tribute on X.

"Last night, I watched an interview with him where he spoke about filming a movie he recently participated in, and the passion for his craft that radiated from him was evident even after so many years in the industry," he continued.

"Alon was a recipient of the Ophir Award and the Television Academy Award, and over the years, he portrayed a wide range of characters, bringing depth and emotion to them, leaving a profound mark on Israeli culture."