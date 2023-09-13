Alleged Alien Corpses Presented to Mexican Congress

Glass display cases containing what were claimed to be the remains of non-human alien corpses retrieved from Cusco, Peru, were presented to the Mexican Congress this week.

The event was led by journalist and self-proclaimed "ufologist" Jaime Maussan, who testified under oath that the mummified specimens, seen with three fingers on each hand, are not connected to "our terrestrial evolution," according to the Independent. He further stated that nearly one-third of their DNA remains "unknown."

During the public hearing, Maussan displayed multiple videos of "UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena" to U.S. officials and Mexican government representatives. He then revealed the alleged extraterrestrial remains.

"These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution ... These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized," Maussan said.

Maussan shared that scientists from the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM) had studied the specimens. He claimed they used radiocarbon dating to extract DNA evidence and found that over 30% of the DNA in these specimens was "unknown" when compared to other samples.

During the hearing, X-rays of the specimens were presented, and experts testified under oath that one of the bodies appeared to contain "eggs" or ovaries, while both exhibited implants composed of rare metals like Osmium.

Ryan Graves, the executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and a former U.S. Navy pilot, was present at the event. Earlier this year, he had testified before the U.S. Congress about the national security concerns posed by unidentified aerial phenomena.

In its report, the Independent noted that Maussan had a history of being linked to claims of discovering "alien" phenomena that were subsequently disproven. This includes the case of five mummies found in Peru in 2017, which were later revealed to be human children. His current claims have not been proven.