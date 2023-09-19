Tests Carried Out on Mexico's 'Alien Bodies'

Mexican doctors have conducted extensive laboratory studies on the two alleged "nonhuman" alien corpses revealed last week, concluding that they each belonged to a single skeleton and were not assembled, countering arguments from academics, scientists, and archaeologists who suspected a hoax, according to Sky News.

Physicist and presenter Brian Cox, a critic of the claim, said the corpses were "way too humanoid" to be genuine.

"It's very unlikely that an intelligent species that evolved on another planet would look like us," he said.

"Secondly — send a sample off to 23andme — let alone the university down the road — and they'll tell you within 10 minutes."

The mummified specimens were exhibited in glass cases during an official unveiling at Mexico's Congress last week. It was explained to politicians that the remains, believed to be around 1,000 years old, were discovered in Cusco, Peru.

The event in Mexico City was led by journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan, who, under oath, stated that nearly one-third of their DNA is "unknown" and that the specimens were not related to "our terrestrial evolution," as reported by Mexican media.

"These specimens are not part of our evolutionary history on Earth," he said in his presentation to Mexican government officials and representatives from the U.S.

"They are not beings recovered from a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom (algae) mines and subsequently became fossilized."

Maussan has a history of asserting extraterrestrial discoveries. In 2015, he alleged that a mummified body uncovered near Nazca in Peru belonged to an alien, only for it to later be identified as the remains of a human child.

Scientists and experts disagree with UFO enthusiasts who believe the mummified remains are aliens, stating they are mostly altered human bodies and the smaller ones, as seen in Mexico, are bodies assembled with animal and human bones.

Countering those claims was Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, introduced as a military doctor at the congress who has worked extensively with Maussan and carried out tests on the alleged alien corpses, according to BBC.

He claimed that scans and X-rays showed they were not manipulated and "belong to a single skeleton that has not been joined to other pieces."