'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Arrested for Freeing Beagles in Animal Rights Protest

"Baywatch" actor Alexandra Paul was arrested after authorities said she joined a protest in which activists removed beagles from a Wisconsin research breeding facility.

Paul was among about 20 people arrested in connection with an alleged trespassing incident at Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, according to People magazine.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) reported that the arrests followed an early morning breach of the property on Sunday, March 15.

Law enforcement officials said a group of roughly 50 to 60 protesters entered the facility at about 8:30 a.m.

According to the DCSO, "some activists broke into the facility and began removing numerous dogs."

Authorities later recovered some of the beagles and returned them to the property, though several animals remain missing.

Investigators also seized two vehicles, burglary tools, and other items as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said it is continuing to investigate the incident while balancing public safety with the right to protest.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said that the agency "understands how deeply people feel for the beagles at Ridglan Farms, and we respect their right to express that passion through peaceful protests."

"Our role is to keep everyone safe and to respond when unlawful activity takes place. We encourage anyone with concerns about animal welfare or research practices to engage through lawful and constructive avenues," Barrett said. "The Sheriff's Office remains committed to maintaining public safety, promoting peaceful dialogue, and ensuring that all parties can exercise their rights within the bounds of the law."

Ridglan Farms is one of two large dog-breeding facilities in the United States that provide animals for scientific experimentation.

The operation has faced regulatory changes. In October 2025, the La Crosse County district attorney reached an agreement with the company stipulating that it would no longer operate under its Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection license and would cease selling dogs bred specifically for biomedical research by July 1, according to WKOW 27.

Authorities have not released further details about potential charges beyond the alleged trespassing, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Paul has previously faced legal issues related to animal activism. She was previously charged with misdemeanor theft after allegedly taking two chickens from a Foster Farms truck in September 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported.

She later testified in Merced County in March 2023 and was found not guilty, according to The Fresno Bee.

Her involvement in animal rights advocacy has spanned decades.

In a 2011 interview with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Paul said her activism began when she became a vegetarian at age 14 and later adopted a vegan lifestyle at 47.

She also described lifestyle choices, including avoiding leather, wool, silk and fur by age 26, and incorporating provisions into her acting contracts specifying she would not wear "any makeup tested on animals."