Alex Trebek's Widow Remembers Late Husband

Alex Trebek's widow, Jean Trebek, is remembering her late husband and the impact he made on his viewers while hosting "Jeopardy!" for nearly 40 years.

In an interview with "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie as part of the "Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List" special, Jean admitted she and Alex were surprised by how many lives he had touched, which became apparent after his death on Nov. 8 last year after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"I think one of the beautiful things, the blessings that came, if you can call it a blessing, was that he got to really see the outpouring of love and admiration that he gave to the world," Jean said in a preview of the interview. "Some people, you just don't see that while you're still embodied. You don't get to really witness all the love that people feel for you. I know that that was, in and of itself a huge inspiration to Alex."

Since his death, several celebrities have come forth with anecdotes about Alex. Among them was "Jeopardy!" all-time champ Ken Jennings, who honored him when making his debut as guest host in January.

"Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life. Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years, and it was even better up close. We were dazzled by his intelligence, charm and grace," Jennings said, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

"Like all 'Jeopardy!' fans, I miss Alex very much and I thank him for everything he did for all of us," he continued. "Let’s be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek. But we can honor him by playing the game he loved."

Longtime "Jeopardy!" announcer Johnny Gilbert also remembered Alex in an interview with People.

"I noticed that he wasn't the usual big-smiley-face emcee," he said. "He was quiet and listening to everybody and everything."

The pair worked on "Jeopardy!" for 37 years during which time they got to know each other well. Gilbert said what was notable about Trebek was that he never changed.

"He was very introspective, he read a tremendous amount and traveled a lot. He was always doing crossword puzzles to keep his mind active."

Trebek also loved to interact with the audience. He would often urge younger attendees to read and keep learning so that they could succeed in life and would answer countless questions from the crowd.

"He would answer any question anyone wanted to ask," Gilbert recalled. "He would get so involved that we would have to hold up coming back out of commercial for him to finish with the audience, but he insisted."

