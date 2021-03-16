Alex Rodriguez Flies to See Jennifer Lopez Amid Breakup Reports

Alex Rodriguez has flown out to see Jennifer Lopez in the Dominican Republic amid reports that the couple have called it quits. Rodriguez revealed his location, where Lopez is currently filming for her new movie "Shotgun Wedding," on Instagram.

"Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward," he posted in an Instagram story showing a luxury resort overlooking the ocean on Monday. He tagged Lopez in the post.

On Friday, shocking reports emerged that the pair had called off their engagement. Page Six first broke the news over the weekend but Rodriguez and Lopez later issued a statement saying that reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through.

Sources told the outlet that the pair had been talking about things following the bombshell report.

"They are trying to work through things … but it’s unclear if that means they are staying together," one insider said.

"For the last two weeks they have not been together and the last few days they were not good … They’ve been having some crazy issues," another source noted.

Last month Lopez revealed that she and Rodriguez underwent therapy during their time in quarantine. Speaking in an interview with Allure, the 51-year-old star explained that they, like the rest of the world, experienced anxiety at the start of the pandemic. So they sought counselling.

"It has been actually really good," she said of lockdown. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

Lopez also spoke of her wedding, which had to be put on hold as the coronavirus spread.

"It was a big deal," she said. "We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas. Maybe that wasn’t the right time."