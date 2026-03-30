Alex Duong, Comedian, 'Blue Bloods' Actor, Dies at 42

Comedian and actor Alex Duong, who appeared on "Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle" and "Blue Bloods," has died after a yearlong battle with cancer, according to updates shared by a close friend.

Duong died on Saturday, March 28, after going into septic shock the day before.

In a GoFundMe post, Hilarie Steele said he passed away "surrounded by love and dear friends.

"He was comfortable and thankfully out of pain."

His wife, Christina Duong, and their 5-year-old daughter, Everest Duong, were with him and able to say goodbye.

"He was alert enough to say goodbye to his little girl, whom he has treasured every moment since the day she was born," Steele wrote.

The fundraiser, created to help cover memorial expenses as well as Everest Duong's education and ongoing care, also reflected the family's situation moving forward.

"We are devastated, but so grateful for the support, prayers and generosity you have all shown during this unimaginable time," Steele said.

"Your continued support now means everything as Christina and Everest navigate the days ahead and to arrange a beautiful celebration of his life," she added. "All of us will be by her side to hold her up and help her in every way possible."

In the days leading up to his death, Alex Duong's condition had worsened quickly.

On March 27, Steele said he was "fighting for his life" after developing septic shock caused by a "severe and life-threatening infection that has overwhelmed his body."

She noted that everything had "changed so quickly" and said Alex Duong and his wife were "trying to stay strong while navigating the unimaginable" in his final hours.

He had been diagnosed in early 2025 with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that affects soft tissue.

The diagnosis followed visible changes around his eye, including swelling and discoloration noticed by his manager, the Los Angeles Times reported. The tumor was described as "extremely aggressive," and he later lost vision completely in his left eye.

Treatment over the following months included chemotherapy and radiation, alongside mounting physical strain.

Alex Duong described feeling at times like he was "just being fed and given drugs, sitting there getting fat and missing my family," while also dealing with "excruciating back pain."

As the cancer advanced, tumors began pressing on his brain, triggering seizures.

He returned to the hospital on March 12 for another round of chemotherapy after tumors in his spine had "taken a heavy toll on his body."

During that period, Christina Duong continued working full time while caring for him and their daughter.

"The emotional and physical weight of everything happening is enormous, and some days it's hard to even process it all," Steele wrote.

She also pointed to the presence of the couple's daughter amid the strain of the illness.

"And yet, Everest continues to bring light into their lives," she wrote. "Children have a way of reminding us to keep going, even in the hardest moments."