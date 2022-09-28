×
Tags: alecbaldwin | instagram | rust

Alec Baldwin Shares Cryptic Note After Possible Charges Over Shooting

alec baldwin speaking
Alec Baldwin (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 28 September 2022 02:47 PM EDT

Actor Alec Baldwin shared a cryptic life update on Instagram, writing that there were "lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive."

The post comes days after media reports emerged that Baldwin could potentially be charged in connection to the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while on the set of the film "Rust."

Baldwin was holding the gun that fired. The medical examiner had ruled Hutchins' death an accident, and Baldwin has maintained he did not pull the trigger.

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life May never be the same," Baldwin wrote in part in his Instagram post that was accompanied by photos of the seven children he shares with wife Hilaria Baldwin. "Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too," he added. 

In recent days, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in an emergency funding request for her investigation that four defendants, including Baldwin, could be charged in the shooting, according to documents obtained by Deadline.

However, on Monday, Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, told People in a statement that "some media reports today draw false conclusions based on a letter from the Santa Fe Dist. Attorney."

"The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff's report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case," the statement continued. "And during my communications with the DA's office just a few weeks ago, after the August 30 funding request was submitted, I was told that it would be premature to discuss the case because they had not yet reviewed the file or deliberated about their charging decision."

"It is irresponsible to report otherwise," the statement concluded. "The DA's office must be given the space to review this matter without unfounded speculation and innuendo."

 

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 02:47 PM
