Alec Baldwin to Interview Woody Allen: 'I Have Zero Interest in Anyone's Judgment'

Alec Baldwin will interview director Woody Allen, who has been embroiled in controversy since his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, alleged that he sexually abused her as a child.

Allen faced renewed backlash when Dylan and her mother Mia Farrow doubled down on their allegations in the 2021 release of the HBO docuseries "Allen v. Farrow." However, this has not deterred Baldwin from chatting with Allen in an interview set to take place Tuesday on Instagram Live at 10:30 a.m. ET.

"Let me preface this by stating that I have zero interest in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here," Baldwin wrote Sunday in an Instagram post announcing his interview. "I am obviously someone who has my own set of beliefs and could not care less about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue."

Baldwin, who has worked with Allen on "Alice" (1990), "To Rome With Love" (2012), and "Blue Jasmine" (2013), has remained a dedicated defender of the director, according to the Guardian.

"I love you, Woody," Baldwin said in a video post. "Instagram, I’m with Woody, Tuesday, 10:30. Be there."

Allen has denied that he abused Dylan, and he has not been criminally charged. That has not stopped a number of prominent names from speaking out against him. Kate Winslet, Rebecca Hall, Colin Firth, Timothée Chalamet, and Drew Barrymore expressed regret in working with him.

Barrymore claimed during an interview with Dylan that she had been "gaslit" into denying claims that Allen had sexually abused Dylan when she was 7 years old. Having children of her own opened her eyes to what was being said about Allen, Barrymore admitted on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" last year.

"I worked with Woody Allen. I did a film with him in 1996 called, 'Everyone Says I Love You', and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen," she told Dylan, according to Celebretainment.com.

"Then I had children and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told and I see what is happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that."