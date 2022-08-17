Alec Baldwin: Everyone on 'Rust' Set Knows What Happened

Actor Alec Baldwin addressed speculation surrounding the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, saying that only those who were present the day she was killed know what happened.

Baldwin made the remarks during an appearance on "The Chris Cuomo Project" for an interview that aired Tuesday. After noting that people are waiting on a district attorney's report, Baldwin said he knew "every single person on the set of the film knows what happened."

Hutchins was fatally shot, and director Joel Souza was injured when the prop gun Baldwin was holding during rehearsals discharged. Baldwin has maintained he did not pull the trigger.

"The people that are talking loudest about what happened or speculating about what happened were not on the set of the film … they talk on and on and on about 'what if' this and 'what if' that," he said during his conversation with Cuomo.

"They have dined out on this, and the thing that they have in common is nobody was there," Baldwin added. "And everybody who was there, they know exactly what happened."

Baldwin's comments come days after an FBI forensic report obtained by ABC News revealed that the revolver central to the case "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional" with its hammer fully cocked.

With the hammer de-cocked on a loaded chamber, the gun was able to detonate a primer "without a pull of the trigger when the hammer was struck directly," which is normal for this type of revolver, the report further noted.

Luke Nikas, an attorney for Baldwin, said in a statement to ABC News that the FBI report is "being misconstrued."

"The gun fired in testing only one time — without having to pull the trigger — when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places. The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition," Nikas said.

Nikas said the "critical report" is the one from the medical examiner, who concluded that "this was a tragic accident."

"This is the third time the New Mexico authorities have found that Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of the allegedly unsafe conditions on the set, that he was told by the person in charge of safety on the set that the gun was 'cold,' and believed the gun was safe," he said.