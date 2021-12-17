Alec Baldwin Denies Police Claims He Requested 'Larger Gun' on 'Rust' Set

Alec Baldwin has denied police allegations that he requested a "larger gun" on the set of "Rust" before the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a link to an article about an affidavit from Detective Alexandria Hancock that was included in a search warrant to acquire Baldwin's cell phone.

"This, in fact is a lie. The choices regarding any props by me for the film RUST were made weeks before production began," Baldwin wrote in a tweet posted to his Twitter account that has since been made private, the Daily Mail reported. "To suggest that any changes were made 'before fatal shooting' is false," he added.

In his affidavit, Hancock claimed Baldwin discussed his choice of weapon with "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed via email.

"Alec said since they were in rehearsal, he assumed he had an empty gun, therefore when he shot the gun, Haylena [sic] was right in front of him," he wrote, according to Newsweek. "Alec described the gun to be a 'period' Colt. He said there were emails transferred back and forth between Hannah and him where she showed him different styles of guns."

Hancock alleges that Baldwin "requested a bigger gun" and that Gutierrez-Reed "also showed him different styles of knives for the production."

"Alec was shown a Colt with a brown handle, and a cherry handle, and he ultimately chose the one with the brown handle," he said.

The search warrant that was obtained on Thursday authorizes authorities to seize Baldwin's cellphone as part of their investigation into the deadly shooting. The Sante Fe Police Department is seeking to review all text messages, photos, and stored locations on Baldwin's iPhone.

In a statement to Newsweek, Baldwin's civil attorney Aaron Dyer has argued that his client's personal information on his phone should be protected.

"We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Baldwin is not responsible civilly or criminally for what occurred on October 21, and he continues to cooperate with authorities," the statement read.