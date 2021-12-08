Alec Baldwin Confronts Journalist Questioning 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin lost his composure and rushed towards a reporter who confronted him about the accidental "Rust" shooting.

The confrontation took place Monday night outside Woody Allen's Manhattan townhouse when New York Post journalist Jon Levine pressed Alec on comments he made about the fatal shooting that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

It has been said that the actor was holding the prop gun and that he pulled the trigger not realizing that it was loaded. Alec disputed this during his first sit-down interview recently.

In video posted on Twitter, Levine is seen approaching Alec about the incident while Hilaria repeatedly asks him to leave.

"Mr. Baldwin, I have to ask you, What brings you to New York City?" Levine asks Alec who has his back towards the reporter while he stands at the ornate entranceway of Allen's home.

"I asked you to leave," Hilaria repeats, then asks Levine to "please go away." It is at that point that Baldwin, who is holding an umbrella, turns on his heels and storms towards the reporter.

"You're not allowed to photograph on someone's private home," Baldwin says, gesturing with the umbrella. Hilaria grabs her husband and holds him back. They then turn around and walk back toward the entrance of Allen's home where a man opens the door for them.

"Go away, stop it," Hilaria turns around and says to Levine who persistently asks Baldwin about the shooting.

"Did you really not pull the trigger? Do you believe it went off without you pulling the trigger? Was it a malfunction?" Levine questions as the couple make their way into the building.

Baldwin maintained that he didn't pull the trigger last Thursday during an interview with ABC. Instead, he insisted that the gun just "went off" while in his hands on the set of the movie on Oct. 21, according to the Daily Mail. As a result, Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured.

"I let go of the hammer, bang. The gun goes off. Everyone is horrified. They're shocked. It's loud," Baldwin said. "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who it is, but it's not me."