Alec Baldwin Details 'Painful' Hip Replacement Recovery

Alec Baldwin has shared a health update after undergoing an "incredibly painful" hip replacement.

Taking to Instagram, the 65-year-old actor detailed his recovery and explained why he had pushed back the procedure for two years.

"I had my hip replaced on Tuesday of this past week," he said. "I had my left hip done in 2018, five years ago, and I had the other one done five days ago."

Baldwin explained, although he was aware the pain "goes away gradually," it was "incredibly painful" at the moment.

"But as we keep saying in my house, 'It's the pain that's going to end the pain,'" he continued. "I needed this surgery done at least two years ago and walked around and limped, and I did myself no favors because the compensatory damage you do to your back, your neck, your feet, and your knees is not great."

Baldwin, who just recently wrapped up filming for "Rust," explained he did not have the time "work-wise or schedule-wise" to undergo the surgery until now.

"I didn't have 4-6 weeks to limit myself that way," he continued. "Or my glucose issues affected that, so it was very tough. We would line up a date to do the surgery, and I would fail my blood sugar test."

It all finally fell into place last week, when Baldwin had the procedure.

"And it hurts. It really, really hurts," he added.

Last month it emerged Baldwin already had his next project lined up days after filming for his tragedy-stricken Western "Rust" finished.

According to multiple reports, the actor will appear in a film about the Kent State shootings, which will be directed by Karen Slade. Four unarmed students were killed and nine were injured May 4, 1970, when the Ohio National Guard opened fire during a campus protest against the Vietnam War.

Baldwin will portray Kent State President Robert I. White, according The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will focus on events that transpired that day and ask why these kinds of events continue to happen, Deadline reported.

Baldwin will star in "Kent State" with Dermot Mulroney, Clancy Brown, Christopher Backus, and Jacqueline Emerson.