Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Pulled Over by Police in Hamptons

Actor Alec Baldwin, right, and wife Hilaria Baldwin attend the world premiere of "The Boss Baby: Family Business" at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Monday, 20 December 2021 01:21 PM

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, were pulled over by police in the Hamptons on Saturday, according to reports. 

Photographs have emerged showing Hilaria speaking to an officer while Alec sits in the car. The Sun reported that Hilaria calmly spoke to the officer, pulling out her phone at one point and showing her the screen, before walking back to the car.

The news comes days after investigators issued a search warrant for Alec's cellphone following the accidental "Rust" shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. The warrant authorizes authorities to seize Alec's cellphone as part of their investigation into the deadly shooting. The Sante Fe Police Department is seeking to review all text messages, photos, and stored locations on Baldwin's iPhone. In a statement to Newsweek, Baldwin's civil attorney Aaron Dyer has argued that his client's personal information on his phone should be protected.

"We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Baldwin is not responsible civilly or criminally for what occurred on Oct. 21, and he continues to cooperate with authorities," the statement read. 

During the fatal shooting, Alec was holding the gun during a rehearsal when it went off. In an interview, Alec later insisted he did not pull the trigger.

"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," Baldwin told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos earlier this month. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he added.

Hutchins' father, Anatoly Androsovych, however believes the actor should be held partially responsible for the death.

"It is clear to me Baldwin fired the shot from his hand so it’s hard for me to understand how he cannot be held partly responsible for my daughter’s death," Androsovych told The Sun.

Androsovych also expressed concern over the fact that Baldwin deleted tweets and deactivated one of his Twitter accounts following the shooting.

"Why did he sweep out his tweets when it became clear the shooting was on rehearsal?" he wondered. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 20 December 2021 01:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
