Alec Baldwin Deletes Twitter Account Following Interview About 'Rust' Fatal Shooting

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, have both deleted their main verified Twitter accounts days after the actor's tell-all interview about the fatal shooting that took place on the set of "Rust."

On Sunday, it was found that one of Alec's two Twitter accounts, @alecbaldwin, which was used to post statements following the incident that left "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and Director Joel Souza injured, no longer existed. By Monday, it was reported that Hilaria's account had been deleted and that the account of Alec's foundation, @ABFalecbaldwin, could no longer be found on the platform.

Alec's second verified Twitter account, @alecbaldwin__, was still up as of Monday but the last tweet dated back to Oct. 20.

Both Alec and Hilaria's Instagram accounts remain active. Last week Hilaria took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how difficult it was to explain the tragic "Rust" shooting to her children.

"I’ve had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently. You can imagine how heart-wrenching it has been," she wrote, according to Page Six.

"Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I’m the adult who must guide my family, but so lost as to what the right direction is," Hilaria continued. "There is no manual we are provided. Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I’m in the adult position, and I’m like, ‘Shouldn’t I know what to do?’ You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you."

This is not the first time Alec has gone dark on social media. In January, and in March again, the actor quit Twitter amid backlash that erupted over Hilaria's Spanish heritage claims.

She faced scrutiny last year after videos were shared on social media showing her slipping between a Spanish and English accent. It was not long before multiple reports emerged questioning her statements about her background, where she grew up, and if her occasional Spanish accent is real. On both occasions, Alec temporarily deleted his Twitter account but reactivated it days later.