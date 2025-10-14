Newsmax Obtains Alec Baldwin Crash Video, Contradicts His Claim

Newsmax has obtained exclusive dashcam footage that appears to contradict Alec Baldwin's account of how he and his brother Stephen Baldwin were involved in a car crash Monday afternoon.

The 1-minute, 29-second front-facing video, taken from the commercial truck Alec Baldwin claims cut him off, shows the truck making a legal right turn onto Montauk Highway in East Hampton, New York, before Alec Baldwin's white Range Rover comes into view — and moments later, slams into a tree along the roadside.

The footage begins with the truck exiting a parking lot and making a routine right turn.

Roughly 30 seconds in, Alec Baldwin's vehicle appears to attempt to pass the truck on the right, before veering onto the shoulder and striking a large tree head-on.

The video then captures the aftermath, including the Range Rover's crumpled front end.

In a video posted to Instagram late Monday, Alec Baldwin claimed a "garbage truck the size of a whale" cut him off, forcing him to swerve to avoid a collision.

"To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree and crushed my car — my wife's car," he said.

But the dashcam footage obtained by Newsmax tells a different story.

The truck Alec Baldwin blamed for "cutting him off" does not appear to impede his path.

Instead, the footage shows Alec Baldwin's vehicle attempting to maneuver around the truck after it had already completed its turn.

There is no visible indication that the truck forced Alec Baldwin from his lane, nor any sudden obstruction requiring evasive action. Seconds later, his SUV loses control and crashes into the tree.

The East Hampton Police Department has not indicated any ongoing investigation beyond standard accident procedures, and no citations have been issued.

"I crushed my wife's car. I feel bad about that. But it's all fine, and I'm fine, and my brother's fine," the "Rust" actor said.

The 67-year-old actor said Stephen Baldwin, 59, was in the passenger seat.

Alec Baldwin said he was shaken but grateful that both escaped unharmed.

He added, "The car's pretty smashed up, but that's OK."

He also thanked emergency responders from the East Hampton Police Department, particularly Officer Gerken, who he described as "a lovely guy."

"Thank you to the East Hampton Police Department, the town police department, for coming to my aid," Alec Baldwin said. "As nice as can be, as pleasant as can be about the whole thing."

Alec Baldwin went on to say he planned to leave New York shortly after the crash.

"I'm going to LA to see my family, can't wait," he told followers.

"Going out to California to gather my family together, spend a few days out there and then come home."

Stephen Baldwin's representative confirmed that both brothers were doing well after the crash and expressed appreciation for the concern shown by fans.

"Stephen is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured," the representative said in a statement to Us Weekly.

"He's relieved that this was just an accident with no serious injuries," the statement continued, "and both brothers are taking time to rest."

The crash occurred shortly after the Baldwin brothers attended the Hamptons International Film Festival, where they promoted their podcast, "One Bad Movie."