Sturgill Simpson Adopts Alternative Persona for Album, Tour

Sturgill Simpson has marked his return with a new album, a tour, and an alter ego.

The singer-songwriter unveiled his new persona "Johnny Blue Skies" while also announcing his upcoming album, "Passage Du Desir," which is set for release July 12 through his own independent label, High Top Mountain Records, Billboard reported.

It marks his first project since 2021's "The Ballad of Dood and Juanita."

"Passage Du Desir" was recorded at Clement House Recording Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, and Abbey Road Studios, Uncut reported. It is produced by Simpson and David Ferguson.

For touring purposes, the hitmaker will remain Sturgill Simpson, Variety reported. He will hit the road this fall with a tour comprising 28 shows in arenas, theaters, and amphitheaters and spanning nearly three months.

"After promising to release only five studio albums under his own name," Simpson is marking "the beginning of a new era” with the name change to Johnny Blue Skies, according to a press release.

Simpson did not offer an explanation for the name change, but in a 2021 interview in the leadup to the release of "The Ballad of Dood and Juanita," Simpson did say it would be his last release as Sturgill Simpson.

"I always said there would be five, and I wondered if I'd go back on that," he said at the time, according to Variety. "But it really has cemented every step of the way how much I don't want to carry all that weight. Not having to stand up there behind my name would allow me to be even more vulnerable, in a way."

The upcoming "Why Not? Tour" marks his first major tour in four years. The band lineup includes Kevin Black on bass, Robbie Crowell on keys, Laur Joamets on guitar, and Miles Miller on drums.

Outside of music, Simpson has delved into acting, with roles in Martin Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "The Righteous Gemstones."