Report: 'Succession' Star Crashes Truck Into Pizzeria

"Succession" star Alan Ruck was involved in a two-car accident Tuesday night in which he rammed his electric pickup truck into a pizza shop in Hollywood, according to multiple reports.

Ruck's Rivian truck rear-ended a car stopped at a traffic signal at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, crashed into another car, and then drove through a wall at Raffallo's Pizza, KTLA reported.

"The whole building shook and I thought a bomb or something had exploded," Tim Ratcliff, who owns several restaurants next to Raffallo's, told KTLA.

"I asked him, 'Are you OK?' And the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Is everyone [else] OK? I think I hit someone. Is he OK?'" Ratcliff said, adding that Ruck said he didn't know why he crashed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed a car crash took place at the pizza shop on Tuesday, but Ruck was not named in the report.

"Three vehicle collision with the front end of one vehicle (pick up truck) into the front of a small commercial building (reported as a pizza place)," the report stated, noting that a 32-year-old man was transported to hospital with what KTLA as described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

It's not clear if there were any arrests or charges made on Tuesday related to the incident.

Ruck, 67, is best known for his roles as Connor Roy in "Succession," which earned him a 2023 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He has appeared in dozens of other television and film productions over the decades, including "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."