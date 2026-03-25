Police: 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Acted in Self-Defense in Tussle With Neighbor

Police in Brentwood, Tennessee, have concluded that "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson acted in self-defense during a physical altercation with a neighbor, bringing the matter to a close without charges.

The decision followed a review of video evidence and witness accounts, according to Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin.

"After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson's actions were found to be in self-defense," Pepin told The Hollywood Reporter.

The incident stemmed from a dispute between neighbors over motorcycle noise in the Nashville suburb.

Ritchson's neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, told TMZ he believed that Ritchson had been speeding through the neighborhood and causing a disturbance over the course of two days.

He said he first noticed the activity on Saturday and then again on Sunday, when Ritchson was riding with two others, identified as his young sons.

Video footage became a key part of the investigation.

A clip first published by TMZ showed Taylor on the ground in a front yard while Ritchson stood over him, striking him multiple times.

Additional footage later surfaced, including video from Ritchson's body camera, offering a broader view of how the confrontation unfolded.

Police said the fuller footage showed Taylor moving into the street to confront Ritchson and initiating physical contact.

Taylor later acknowledged that he shoved Ritchson and pushed him off his Kawasaki motorcycle.

Taylor described the encounter in his own words to TMZ.

"On Sunday, when I was cleaning my bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time, I walked out in front of him, and I said, 'You got to stop. Someone's going to get hurt,'" Taylor said.

"Then it escalated quite quickly from there. I did push him because he was coming toward me on his bike."

Investigators said video evidence supported that Taylor stepped into the roadway to block the motorcycle and pushed Ritchson more than once.

Ritchson then responded physically. Based on that sequence, police determined his actions met the standard for self-defense.

The district attorney's office agreed with the finding, and the case has been closed.

Authorities also looked at a possible reckless endangerment charge but ultimately took no further action.

Pepin said Ritchson declined to file any charges against Taylor, who admitted initiating the confrontation.

"Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges. With the agreement of the district attorney's office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken," Pepin said.