Suzanne Somers' husband Alan Hamel has revealed that he's developing an artificial intelligence version of the late author and actor to keep connecting her with fans online.

In an interview with People magazine, Hamel said the "Suzanne AI Twin" is being designed to look, sound, and respond like his wife of 55 years, using her own words and ideas drawn from decades of work.

"It was Suzanne. And I asked her a few questions, and she answered them, and it blew me and everybody else away," Hamel, 89, said.

"When you look at the finished one next to the real Suzanne, you can't tell the difference. It's amazing."

"And I mean, I've been with Suzanne for 55 years, so I know what her face looks like. When I just look at the two of them side by side, I really can't tell which one is the real and which one is the AI."

According to Hamel, the AI was trained on Somers' 27 books and hundreds of interviews, so it can respond in her own voice and reflect her perspective.

"It was Suzanne's idea. And she said, 'I think we should do that.'"

"She said, 'I think it'll be very interesting, and we'll provide a service to my fans and to people who have been reading my books who really want and need information about their health,'" Hamel said.

"So that's the reason we did it. And so, I love being able to fulfill her wish."

Once complete, the digital version of Somers will be hosted on her official website, SuzanneSomers.com.

Hamel said the AI will act as a chatbot that answers health and wellness questions using information from the medical experts Somers once interviewed.

"There'll be people who will ask her about their health issues, and Suzanne will be able to answer them," he explained.

"Not Suzanne's version of the answer, but it'll go directly to the doctor she interviewed for that very issue, so it'll be coming from an MD."

Hamel admitted that talking with the AI version felt strange at first but soon started to feel familiar.

"The first time I spoke to Suzanne AI, for the first two or three minutes, it was a little strange," he said.

"But after that, I forgot about the fact that I was talking to a robot and asking her questions and getting answers, and it happens that fast for me, getting used to the whole idea."

Somers died on Oct. 15, 2023, one day before her 77th birthday, after a long battle with breast cancer. Family members gathered to celebrate her birthday the following day, marking the occasion in her memory, Hamel told People at the time.