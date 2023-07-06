Alan Alda to Auction Boots, Dog Tags From 'M*A*S*H'

After 40 years, actor Alan Alda is finally ready to let go of the combat boots and dog tags he wore to portray the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the television series "M*A*S*H."

On July 28, Heritage Auctions will offer the items with funds generated from sales going toward the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University in New York, according to the The Associated Press. The center aims to help scientists and doctors communicate better by applying improvisational exercises and communication strategies.

During the show's 11-season run, ending in 1983, Alda wore the boots and dog tags, which were given to him by the costume department. The items "made an impression on me every day that we shot the show," the five-time Emmy winner said of his work on the sitcom, which centered on a Korean War medical unit.

"There's an old belief among actors that when you put the shoes of the character on, it's easier to believe you're the character, and I think the boots had that effect on me," Alda said.

On the dog tags, there are two names engraved: Hersie Davenport and Morriss D. Levine. According to the auction house, both men were discharged from the army in 1945.

Davenport died in 1970 while Levine, whose first name was misspelled on the dog tag with an extra 's,' died in 1973.

"I saw those names every day," said Alda. "It was an interesting experience to put them on. I wasn't dealing with props. I was dealing with something that put me in touch with real people."

Alda said he kept the items on a shelf in his office, then later in a closet. Decades later, he said it made sense to auction them off.

"I saw this as a chance to put them to work again," he said.

In the beloved M*A*S*H, Alda plays Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce, a talented surgeon who helped ease the stress of working in a war zone with quips and practical jokes. In September, Alda and his co-star, Mike Farrell, who played Dr. B.J. Hunnicutt, reunited to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary.

"Mike Farrell and I today toasting the 50th anniversary of the show that changed our lives — and our brilliant pals who made it what it was," Alda wrote on Twitter at the time. "MASH was a great gift to us."