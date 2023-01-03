Al Roker Returning to 'Today' After Hospitalizations

Weather forecaster Al Roker is returning to the set of "Today" after being hospitalized twice due to medical issues he suffered late last year.

The news was confirmed by his fellow co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

"Al is coming back to the show," Guthrie announced Tuesday on the NBC morning program.

"Everyone's like, 'When? When?'" added Kotb.

In November, Roker, 68, said he had been hospitalized because of blood clots in his legs and lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Roker was discharged before Thanksgiving but weeks later was readmitted to the hospital due to "complications," Kotb said at the time.

"He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him," she said. "Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support, and the well wishes."

On Dec. 8, Roker was released from the hospital for the second time. Days later the TV personality, who's been with "Today" since 1996, opened up about his issues.

“Listen, it's been a tough slog. I'm not going to deny this,” he said, according to "Today." "It's been the hardest one yet, and you know I've had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."

Speaking on Tuesday about Roker's return, Kotb said his empty chair was waiting for him.

"This is his place. He'll be in his seat, right where he belongs," she said, motioning to an empty space next to her.

"Not the same without Al," Guthrie added. "Our sunshine will be coming back Friday morning."