Guitarist Al Di Meola Suffers Heart Attack on Stage

Acclaimed American guitarist Al Di Meola is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack while performing.

The incident took place Wednesday during a show in Romania. Dragos Cristescu, a photographer who was at the event, told the Associated Press that, during his performance with his band, Di Meola, 69, began clutching his chest and had difficulty walking off the stage.

Cristescu said that the other members of Di Meola's trio initially continued performing but eventually decided to cancel the show.

Di Meola was hospitalized at Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital in Bucharest, where doctors diagnosed him with a segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), which according to the American Heart Association, is a heart attack "caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery."

A hospital spokesperson later revealed that Di Meola was in stable condition.

Taking to Instagram, Di Meola thanked fans for their support.

"Dear Fans and Friends, I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love and support that I've received during the last 24 hours," Di Meola wrote. "Unfortunately, I'm facing a medical situation that requires some time off from performing and touring. I want to assure you that I'm receiving the best care possible, and I'm fully committed to making a complete recovery."

Di Meola assured fans that he will return to the stage.

"Music has always been a source of healing and strength for me, and I can't wait to be back on stage, sharing my music with all of you," he wrote. "The energy and connection I feel when I perform are truly special, and I always felt that I can say things throughout the years with my music more than words can express.

"I'm planning to return in 2024, and I'm already looking forward to making music together once again. Your unwavering support means the world to me, and it's a driving force in my journey towards recovery."

Di Meola began his career in the 1970s with the jazz fusion group Return to Forever, winning a Grammy in 1976, the New York Post reported. He went on to release 26 solo albums.