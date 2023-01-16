'The Wire' Actor Al Brown Dead at 83 Following Alzheimer's Battle

Actor Al Brown, best known for his portrayal of Col. Stan Valcheck in the iconic HBO series "The Wire," has died at age 83.

The news was confirmed by his daughter, Jenny, who revealed that Brown died Friday in Las Vegas following a battle with Alzheimer's, according to TMZ. Brown's manager also shared the news in a message on Brown's official Facebook page.

"I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023," the statement said. "May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al's work and love for his fans."

Brown was a Vietnam war veteran, having served two tours there with the U.S. Air Force before pursuing an acting career in the 1990s. His most notable role was as top law enforcement officer Valcheck for the Baltimore Police Department in the hit series "The Wire."

His character, who appeared in 20 episodes from 2002 to 2008, was known for his habit of making inside deals to further his career, with his primary concerns not being crime fighting, but politics and optics. "The Wire" received modest ratings and was mostly shut out of most major awards but its frank portrayal of the drug war and police abuses in Baltimore, Maryland, has since elevated the show to become an acclaimed television series.

In addition the “The Wire,” Brown also appeared in various TV series such as "Rescue Me," "Forensic Files," "Law & Order: SVU," "Commander in Chief," and "The Hustler" as well as films including "The Replacements," "12 Monkeys," "Lay the Favorite," "Red Dragon" and "Liberty Heights."

In November, Brown announced his official retirement from acting but did not list a reason for exiting the industry.

He is survived by his wife and their children, TMZ reported.