AJ McLean and Wife Rochelle 'Officially' Split

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his estranged wife, Rochelle DeAnna McLean, have "officially" ended their marriage.

The pair, who share two young daughters, announced their separation in March, and although they had initially "hoped for reconciliation," they have now confirmed that the split is final.

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage," the former couple wrote in a joint statement on social media.

"It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision," they continued. "Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time."

In their March announcement, obtained by People, the pair said they were taking time apart but hoped to reunite.

"Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future," the statement said. "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time."

They continued: "Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."

AJ and Rochelle, a makeup artist and hairstylist, met in 2008 when she was working as a waitress in Los Angeles. They went on their first date a year later and tied the knot in December 2011 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

In 2020, AJ opened up about their relationship in a candid interview with People.

"She claims she didn't know who I was," AJ said. "I'm like, 'Are you living under a rock?'"

During the same interview, AJ spoke about how his 20-year struggle with drugs and alcohol affected their marriage.

"[Rochelle] was at her wit's end with me. She had thrown out leaving and taking the girls, but my ego always told me, 'She's not going anywhere,'" he said. "If I were her, I would have left, but she's always been able to see through the BS to who I really am."

AJ, who got sober in 2019, said at the time that he was happy after years of struggles.

"This is the clearest I've ever been," he told People at the time. "I'm floating high — naturally. My family has saved my life, God has saved my life, and my recovery has saved my life. Without those three things, I wouldn't be here."