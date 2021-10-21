'AGT: Extreme' Contestant Who Nearly Died in Accident Breaks His Silence

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin, who narrowly escaped death after one of his stunts went horribly wrong during a rehearsal on "America's Got Talent: Extreme," has broken his silence following the accident.

Taking to Instagram, Goodwin posted a photo of himself lying in the hospital bed.

"You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in. Ive tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good," he captioned the image. "A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing."

Goodwin was critically injured last week at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. For his stunt, he was meant to escape from a straitjacket while hanging from his feet 70 feet in the air, then drop between two swinging cars suspended in the air and land on an air mattress however, he was crushed by the cars, which exploded into fire. He then plummeted to the ground and reportedly hit his head. Production on the show has since been halted.

"In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on 'America’s Got Talent: Extreme' and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date," a spokesperson for the NBC series told Today on Sunday. "The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority."

In his Instagram post, Goodwin, who had to be airlifted to hospital, wrote that he was protected by the love of his fiancé Amanda.

"Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good s--t," he said. "To death I say nananana boo boo… and to the rest of you… watch this space. There is a long road to recovery and that won’t look like what it did…I may leave the daft shit alone for a while, but I have a lot left to do in this world. Maybe we can make something good together?"