Adnan Syed Seeks Case Probe Year After Release

One year after getting his murder conviction overturned and being released from prison, Adnan Syed is speaking out from his Maryland living room.

Syed was released from prison in September 2022 after serving 23 years for strangling Hae Min Lee because new information made his continued imprisonment unjustifiable, the Daily Mail reported.

Syed was tried and convicted in 2000 of burying his high school sweetheart's body in a shallow grave at Baltimore's Leakin Park, with the case gaining worldwide attention through the "Serial" podcast.

Syed on Tuesday held a press conference at his family's Windsor Mill home, joined by his mother and brother, where he called for an investigation into his case to understand the violations of their family's rights.

The event was held on the anniversary of his release to share two new pieces of information. Syed called on Attorney General Anthony Brown to investigate alleged prosecutorial misconduct by Kevin Urick and Kathleen Murphy.

Syed emphasized his ongoing pursuit of justice for his "friend" Hae Min Lee and her family.

"We have the utmost respect and concern for Lee's younger brother," Syed said.

He said there is evidence indicating a Brady violation committed by Urick and urged the Attorney General to investigate.

In March, an appellate court panel reinstated his conviction and ordered a new hearing to be held.

Hae Min Lee's brother, who represents the victim in this case, has contended that he was not provided with sufficient time to attend the hearing, alleging that the Baltimore city state's attorney afforded him less than one business day.

The panel ruled in his favor, finding that the circuit court judge had indeed violated the rights of Young Lee in the way the vacation hearing was conducted. However, Syed was still released from custody.