Adidas Women's Swimsuits Appear to be Modeled by Man

Adidas is stirring controversy after unveiling its "Pride 2023" swimwear collection that features a bathing suit under its women's section on the site modeled by what appears to be a male.

On the website, a colorful one-piece called the "Pride Swimsuit" is worn by an apparent male model. An accompanying video shows the model sashaying in the bathing suit then, at one point, the camera zooms in to reveal a tuft of hair on the model's chest rising above the neckline.

It's unclear if the model identifies as a male or is transgender.

The new line, "Let Love Be Your Legacy," is created by South African designer Rich Mnisi, according to the New York Post. Released before Pride Month in June, the range is "a celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites."

Adidas, in a press release, said the line "is inspired by a love letter Mnisi wrote to his younger self, serving as a rallying cry for active allyship to empower and champion the LGBTQIA+ community," according to the Post.

Internet personality Oli London captured a screenshot from the swimsuit video and posted it on Twitter on Wednesday, writing: "The new Adidas Women's Swimwear Range modeled by…men."

The tweet sparked outrage, with many slamming Adidas for going "woke." Among critics was former NCAA swimming star and women's rights activist Riley Gaines.

"I don't understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves," Gaines tweeted. "They could have at least said the suit is 'unisex,' but they didn't because its about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way? Women's swimsuits aren't accessorized with a bulge."

Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also took to Twitter to call out Adidas.

"I'm old enough to remember when women actually modeled women's bathing suits, not men," she wrote alongside images of the model.

"This partnership is one part of our effort to honor the LGBTQIA+ community alongside our Global Purpose partner Athlete Ally," Adidas said in a statement, according to the Daily Wire. "We're all unique, but we're all connected by love. That's the message of this Adidas swimsuit, designed in collaboration with Rich Mnisi."