Adele Convinces Spotify to Remove Default Shuffle Button for Her Album

Adele released her latest album with the idea that it be listened to in its order of arrangement, not shuffled, and now she has Spotify on her side.

The shuffle button that appears on Spotify is no longer a default option for album listening for Adele's fourth album, "30," which means that listeners will hear the tracks in their listed order — something the singer happily revealed Sunday on Twitter.

"This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!" she tweeted. "We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening."

A spokesperson for Spotify explained in a statement to CNN that the streamer had begun rolling out a new Premium feature "that has been long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums."

"For those users still wishing to shuffle an album, they can go to the Now Playing View and select the shuffle toggle," the statement noted. "As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans."

Adele released "30" on Nov. 19. The album is a journey of healing from her divorce from Simon Konecki. In a recent interview, the singer admitted it was an emotionally raw process recording the album but said she believed the songs could help fans going through their own painful experiences.

"It was like it really helped me, this album. It really, really did. And I truly do believe, like when we started the interview where I was like, 'There’s not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere,'" she said, according to Billboard.

"I really do believe, and I’m not being arrogant or anything like that here, it’s just like, it was my hell, but I really went to hell and back,” Adele said."

Adele explained that, before releasing the album, she reached a point in her life where she realized she did not like the person she was.

"And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions," she said. "Like I’ve got to get over there. And wasn’t opening my eyes, and seeing what was actually happening at the time, and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that. And I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people, really change people’s lives."