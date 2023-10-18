Adele Wears Diamond Ring Amid Marriage Rumors

Adele has reignited rumors that she and boyfriend Rich Paul are married after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring weeks after calling him her "husband."

The 35-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram on Sunday to post a series of photos from her Las Vegas residency but what gained public attention was the large diamond ring on her ring finger.

Earlier this year reports emerged that the pair were engaged. The news was first revealed by online gossip site Deux Moim which cited a "very reliable source," according to the Daily Mail.

On Sept. 16, Adele fueled speculation that she was married to Paul when, during a performance at her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, the "Hello" singer referred to herself as Paul's wife.

The remarks were made when a female fan in the audience asked Adele to marry her, to which Adele politely declined, saying, "You can't marry me, I'm straight, my love. My husband's here tonight, he's here," the Independent reported.

The fan asked again if they "can try" to get married but Adele rejected the offer.

"Oh, no I don't want to try," she said. "I'm with Rich, you're crazy. Leave me alone."

The rumors gained momentum when, shortly after, Adele explained at a Las Vegas show that she was trying to understand sports better for Paul, a sports agent, humorously admitting she's "not the greatest wife" due to her effort to grasp American football.

Adele and Paul were first linked in 2021. Before that, Adele was married to Simon Konecki, the father of her 10-year-old son Angelo. Adele and Konecki exchanged vows in 2018, then separated several months later.

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele previously told Elle UK of Paul.

"I definitely want more kids," she said in the interview. "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f*****g nail it."