Adele Reveals Her Plans for Marriage and Children With Rich Paul

Adele is embracing the idea of settling down and having children with boyfriend Rich Paul.

The singer gushed about her relationship with Paul, saying that she was "obsessed" with the multimillionaire sports agent and "definitely" wanted more children during an interview with Elle UK.

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids," Adele said.

The music icon and Paul were first linked in 2021. Prior to that, Adele was married to Simon Konecki, the father of her 9-year-old son Angelo. The pair exchanged vows in 2018 then separated several months later.

"I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music," Adele said. "But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f*****g nail it."

Adele also spoke about the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January. At the time she cited delays as well as COVID-19, saying in a tearful video message on ET and on social media that she was "gutted" and promised to reschedule the shows.

"I'm so sorry but my show ain’t ready," Adele said. "We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she said, adding that "half my team are down with the virus."

A report later emerged saying that Adele bowed out of her residency because of Paul. A source told the New York Daily News that she flew to Los Angeles to be with him as soon as she announced the cancelations. Page Six, citing sources, meanwhile reported that Adele had been crying through rehearsals and interrupting them to take phone calls with Paul.

"It was the worst moment in my career, by far," Adele told Elle of her decision to cancel. "By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating."

She explained she was not satisfied with the show in the hours leading up to her scheduled debut date.

"There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy," she said. "And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

The star will now perform 32 concert dates running from Nov. 18, 2022, to March 25, 2023. Commenting on the show, Adele told Elle "it's gonna be really beautiful."

"I think I'm right to do it right now," she said of the residency. "I know I'm not, like, 60 years old and I haven't got 20 albums under my belt. But I think my music will work in a show in Vegas."