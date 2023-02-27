Report: Adele Engaged to Rich Paul, Plans Summer Wedding

Music icon Adele is engaged to Rich Paul, according to reports.

After going public with their relationship two years ago, they are planning a summer wedding, online gossip site Deux Moi reported via Instagram, citing a "very reliable source."

The engagement mews comes as Adele was seen wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger at her latest Las Vegas show over the weekend.

In August, Adele opened up about her relationship with Paul, saying that she was "obsessed" with the multimillionaire sports agent and "definitely" wanted more children, during an interview with Elle UK.

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele said.

Adele and Paul were first linked in 2021. Before that, Adele was married to Simon Konecki, the father of her 9-year-old son Angelo. Adele and Konecki exchanged vows in 2018, then separated several months later.

"I definitely want more kids,” Adele said. "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f*****g nail it."

In January 2022, reports emerged that there was "trouble in paradise" with Adele's relationship with Paul. A source told the New York Daily News that Adele bowed out of her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace at the time because of tensions with Paul.

The insider added that Adele then flew to Los Angeles to be with Paul. Page Six, also citing sources, meanwhile reported that Adele had been crying through rehearsals and interrupting them to take phone calls with Paul.

The "Hello" hitmaker, however, cited delays as well as COVID-19, saying in a tearful video message on ET and on social media that she was "gutted" and promised to reschedule the shows.

"I'm so sorry but my show ain’t ready," Adele said at the time. "We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she said, adding that "half my team are down with the virus."