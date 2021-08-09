Adele in Talks for 'Lucrative' Las Vegas Residency

Adele could be headed for Las Vegas.

The singer is gearing up to perform in Sin City for an extended period of time once international COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, according to the Daily Mail. The stint will allow Adele to stay at her own Los Angeles home and she will reportedly be transported to her shows by private jet.

"Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs," a source told the publication. "It is all very exciting. It would make her a lot of money but it would also mean she could have a routine. It would be hugely lucrative for her but also really fun. She loves performing live and there would be no shortage of people travelling to see her once the COVID restrictions are dropped."

Last month The Sun reported that Adele was considering a residency at the Strip’s new venue, Resorts World. It would reportedly pay around $138,000 per night and could begin as early as January 2022.

This would mark Adele's first performance since 2017, when she appeared at Wembley Stadium but was forced to cancel the final two shows after she damaged her vocal cords. In 2020, she signalled on social media that she may return to music this year. The 33-year-old "Hello" hitmaker made the announcement in an Instagram post in which she thanked the crew from "Saturday Night Live" following a guest appearance on the show.

"I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year," she concluded the post.

Adele's last album, "25," was released in 2015, but The Sun now reports that she has been spotted in and out of a New York City music studio. Lori Majewski, host of SiriusXM Volume’s "Fierce: Women in Music," recently told the New York Post that an album is definitely on the way.

"She spent months in the studio and word is we’re going to hear about her divorce and all the heartbreak that she’s been through," Majewski said, adding that the theory was that the pandemic has delayed the release of the album.

