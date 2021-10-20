Adele Opens Up About Divorce, Admits It Was 'Overdue'

Adele is getting candid about her divorce from Simon Konecki, which she admitted was "overdue."

The singer made the remark while chatting to Heart Radio's Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston about life-changing decisions she had made in the last few years.

"There will be a lot of people listening who have got things in their life that they're not too happy about, you did something about it. You made some big, life-changing decisions, how important was that to you?" Jamie asked Adele, according to the Daily Mail.

"It was overdue," Adele replied. "It was exhausting, it was really hard work but I was able to take the time that I needed, which isn't a given for everyone, I'm very aware of that."

Adele added that she had been delaying making decisions that were only worsening the situation.

"The more and more you put it off, the worse and worse it gets and I had been putting it off anyway for years before," she said. "Now I am chilled as anything. So I'd say it's worth it, you know treading through all of that poo is worth it."

During the interview, Adele also spoke about her deeply emotional new album, set to be released Nov. 19, and her latest single "Easy On Me," which was inspired by the divorce. While discussing her new music, Adele explained that she has "done a lot of learning over the past few years, more than ever, and there is a reason I am one of the most complicated and complex people I've known in my life."

"And I feel like I'm a little bit closer to understanding why so that's what my side is," she said. "I have huge amount of feelings as well, it doesn't mean they go away."

Adele and Konecki tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2017, after dating for several years. They announced their split in April 2019 and Adele filed for divorce in September of that year. A source later shared with E! why the couple decided to split.

"They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart," the insider said. "She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart."