Adele Called Off Las Vegas Residency Due to Relationship Issues With Rich Paul: Report

Adele has canceled Las Vegas shows because of relationship issues with boyfriend Rich Paul, according to reports.

Earlier this month, Adele postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delays as well as COVID-19. She said she was "gutted" and promised to reschedule the shows.

"I'm so sorry but my show ain’t ready," Adele said in a video message posted on social media. "We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she said, adding that "half my team are down with the virus."

The New York Daily News now is reporting that Adele bowed out of her residency because of Paul, who she has been dating for several months. A source said she flew to Los Angeles to be with him as soon as she announced the cancelations.

"There’s trouble in paradise," the insider told the New York Daily News. "That’s why she can’t perform."

Page Six, citing sources, meanwhile reported that Adele had been crying through rehearsals and interrupting them to take phone calls with Paul, who's LeBron James' manager.

"Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month," one insider linked to the management team at Caesars Palace told the outlet. "Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing."

The source added that Adele had "barely rehearsed because she is constantly in the middle of an emotional shootout."

Las Vegas journalist Scott Roeben for Casino.org, who was among the first to report on Adele's residency, said there were concerns that the singer will cancel the concerts for good.

"There are rumblings that there are stresses related to Adele’s relationship. I’m told that these stresses caused her to be in a place where she was just not confident moving forward," he said. "You can’t focus if you’re not where you need to be in your head."