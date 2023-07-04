Adele Condemns Concertgoers for Throwing Objects at Artists

Adele has spoken out about the latest trend of music artists being hit by objects thrown by the audience while performing on stage.

Last month Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a cell phone. Days later, country music star Kelsea Ballerini halted a concert after a concertgoer hurled a bracelet at her, striking her in the face.

Adele paused a performance over the weekend at Ceasar's Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas to address the topic.

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment?," the singer said to the audience, according to the Daily Mail.

"Throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them? I f**king dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I'll f**king kill you," she added.

Adele's remarks come after a man was arrested and charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment for throwing a cell phone at Bebe Rexha while she was performing at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City in June.

"I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny" the accused, Nicolas Malvagna, later said according to a criminal complaint cited by the New York Post.

Then, last week Ballerini shared a similar experience when a fan threw a bracelet at her while performing at the Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho. Ballerini walked off stage, later returning to speak about the incident.

"Can we just talk about what happened?" she addressed the crowd, according to The Wrap.

"All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it," she added. "Don't throw things."