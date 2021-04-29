IHOP Waitress Unknowingly Turns Adam Sandler Away

An IHOP waitress who unknowingly turned Adam Sandler and one of his daughters away from the restaurant has gone viral.

In a TikTok video posted by Dayanna Rodas, she can be seen telling Sandler, who is wearing a facemask, and his daughter that they were in for long a wait before they would be seated. Sandler promptly turns away.

"Pleaseee come back," Rodas captioned the video. "Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP."

"The Waterboy" star received heaps of praise for not using his celebrity status to get seated.

"At least he didn’t use his fame to rush anything," one person wrote.

"thats why he has always been one of my fav actors he so humble and don't act how these other celebrities do," a second noted.

"And he didn’t pull the celebrity card either," chimed in another commenter.

"The fact he could have said 'I'm Adam Sandler' and didn't is amazing. Most celebrities would use their status to get them places," another wrote.

“I used to serve him regularly. Never served a nicer person," added someone else.

In a follow-up video, Rodas explained that she was unable to recognize Sandler because he "had a big beard," adding that "the mask didn't help."

Sandler's publicist has since confirmed to HuffPost that it was indeed the "Waterboy" star in the video but offered no further information.

