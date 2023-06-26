×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: adam rich | cause of death | fentanyl

'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich's Cause of Death Revealed

By    |   Monday, 26 June 2023 11:56 AM EDT

"Eight Is Enough" actor Adam Rich died in January from the effects of fentanyl, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office.

The former child star's cause of death was confirmed by his publicist, Danny Deraney in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

"It was an accidental overdose of fentanyl," Deraney said. "The alcohol found in his system was produced by organs following his death. That is according to the doctor who performed the autopsy."

According to the report, the 54-year-old's death on Jan. 7 at his home was accidental.

"The family and I are relieved that our assumptions were correct in that he was not using any hard drugs, which initial reports suggested," Deraney told Entertainment Weekly. "Unfortunately, Adam becomes another statistic to our broader fentanyl problem."

Rich gained prominence by portraying Nicholas, the youngest member of the Bradford family, on the 1970s sitcom "Eight Is Enough." His other acting credits include "Fantasy Island," "CHiPs," "Small Wonder," "Dungeons & Dragons," and "Code Red."

"He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness," Deraney wrote in memory of Rich while announcing his death. "Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel a part of their childhood gone, and sad today."

Deraney added: "He really was America's Little Brother."

In the months leading up to his death, Rich openly shared his struggles with depression and substance abuse. In an October tweet, he revealed that he had successfully maintained sobriety for seven years following multiple arrests, numerous stays in rehabilitation centers, and several overdoses.

In April, 1991, he faced arrest for an attempted break-in at a pharmacy, according to USA Today.

In October of the same year, he was arrested for the alleged theft of a drug-filled syringe while receiving treatment for a dislocated shoulder at a hospital. In 2002, he was arrested for a DUI after colliding with a parked California Highway Patrol cruiser in a closed lane on the freeway.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Eight Is Enough" actor Adam Rich died in January from the effects of fentanyl, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office.
adam rich, cause of death, fentanyl
354
2023-56-26
Monday, 26 June 2023 11:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved