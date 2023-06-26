'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich's Cause of Death Revealed

"Eight Is Enough" actor Adam Rich died in January from the effects of fentanyl, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office.

The former child star's cause of death was confirmed by his publicist, Danny Deraney in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

"It was an accidental overdose of fentanyl," Deraney said. "The alcohol found in his system was produced by organs following his death. That is according to the doctor who performed the autopsy."

According to the report, the 54-year-old's death on Jan. 7 at his home was accidental.

"The family and I are relieved that our assumptions were correct in that he was not using any hard drugs, which initial reports suggested," Deraney told Entertainment Weekly. "Unfortunately, Adam becomes another statistic to our broader fentanyl problem."

Rich gained prominence by portraying Nicholas, the youngest member of the Bradford family, on the 1970s sitcom "Eight Is Enough." His other acting credits include "Fantasy Island," "CHiPs," "Small Wonder," "Dungeons & Dragons," and "Code Red."

"He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness," Deraney wrote in memory of Rich while announcing his death. "Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel a part of their childhood gone, and sad today."

Deraney added: "He really was America's Little Brother."

In the months leading up to his death, Rich openly shared his struggles with depression and substance abuse. In an October tweet, he revealed that he had successfully maintained sobriety for seven years following multiple arrests, numerous stays in rehabilitation centers, and several overdoses.

In April, 1991, he faced arrest for an attempted break-in at a pharmacy, according to USA Today.

In October of the same year, he was arrested for the alleged theft of a drug-filled syringe while receiving treatment for a dislocated shoulder at a hospital. In 2002, he was arrested for a DUI after colliding with a parked California Highway Patrol cruiser in a closed lane on the freeway.