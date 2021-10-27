Adam Levine Responds to Criticism of Reaction After Fan Grabbed Him at Show

Adam Levine is addressing backlash over his treatment of Maroon 5's fans.

The singer came under fire after video emerged of him appearing to snub a concertgoer during the band's performance at the Hollywood Bowl's We Can Survive event on Sunday.

In a clip posted on TikTok, a blond woman is seen jumping on the stage and running up to Levine to hug him while he is singing "Sunday Morning." Security quickly pulls her off the stage while Levine stiffens up. He then recoils and appears to mouth "f**k" before throwing a scathing look over his shoulder.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Levine tried to explain his reaction to the fan.

"I just wanted to address the Hollywood Bowl incident thing, a fan coming up to me onstage," Levine said in his post, according to E! News. "I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don't have a job. I say that all the time, to our fans.

"To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us, or less than us, makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am. That's not who I've ever been."

The former coach on "The Voice" further explained that it was important that fans understood his side.

"So I just need you guys to know I was really startled, and sometimes when you're startled ... you have to shake it off and move on," he continued. "Because I'm doing my job up there. And it's what I pride myself on, so I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans."

Levine added, "I hope we can all understand that."

The band's performance was part of Audacity’s eighth annual We Can Survive concert. The event, which reportedly raised more than $700,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, also featured Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and Doja Cat.