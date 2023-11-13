Adam Driver Slams Fan Who Dissed 'Ferrari' Crash Scene

Adam Driver raised eyebrows around how he shut down a query from an audience member following a screening of "Ferrari" at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland.

During the post-screening Q&A on Sunday, Driver, was asked, "What do you think about [the] crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?” according to video posted on social media platform X.

In response, Driver simply said, F*** you, I don’t know? Next question."

Driver accepted the Special EnergaCamerimage Award for an Actor at the cinematography-oriented film festival while also introducing "Ferrari," one of the entries in the Camerimage Main Competition, according to Variety.

Driver plays Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann's biographical drama, set in 1957, depicting the sports car magnate's life as his company gears up for the Mille Miglia race. The film also features Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, and Patrick Dempsey.

In October, Driver talked to Variety about the experience of driving a modified "open-wheel single-seater" for the movie, describing it as "terrifying."

"It teleports you back to the time and you realize if you turn left or right the wrong way, then you’re dead," Driver told the outlet at the “Ferrari” North American premiere at the New York Film Festival. "There’s at least seatbelts in the newer cars."

Driver has been known for being somewhat unconventional. Back in 2021, while attending the premiere of his new musical film "Annette" at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor caused a sensation by lighting up a cigarette during a five-minute standing ovation.

Video footage circulating on social media shows Driver, who looks somewhat unsure of what to do, pursing his lips, waving at the crowd, then shuffling from one foot to the other while the audience claps. He then lights up a cigarette and casually puffs it as the ovation continues.

Driver also caused a stir the following day when he failed to appear at the post-screening press conference, according to Deadline.