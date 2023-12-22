Adam Driver Confirms Second Child With Joanne Tucker

Adam Driver has confirmed the birth of his second child, a daughter.

The actor announced that he and his wife Joanne Tucker secretly welcomed their daughter eight months ago. He made the revelation during an appearance on an episode of "Live with Kelly & Mark" while opening up about the challenges he faced with the newborn.

"I have an older son who is 6 and so she, now she's 8 months and you kind of forget how much babies kinda suck," Driver said.

Asked by Ripa's co-host Mark Consuelos if he had been getting any sleep since his daughter's birth, Driver admitted that he had not.

"But I'm remembering this time that I have, to enjoy it more," he said. "The first time, it went too fast, and I was so anxious for him to kind of develop so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong. And now I'm more patient with her. I'm trying to enjoy it more."

Driver added that the second time around he was having more luck because his daughter "likes me more," whereas with his son, "he didn't want anything to do with me for the first three years."

Earlier this month Driver found himself in the position of having to address harsh comments about his appearance during an interview with Chris Wallace for his Max series, "Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?"

Speaking to the actor, Wallace asked Driver how his appearance affected his career.

"I look how I look. I can’t change that, so I guess it helped me," Driver replied, according to the Daily Mail.

"The New Yorker has also called me a horse-face. I remember reading one reviewer [who said], 'His agent probably doesn’t know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby,'" Driver continued. "So if you believe the good thing, you have to believe the bad thing. I try to not absorb anything."