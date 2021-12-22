'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' Actress Sally Ann Howes Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, best known for her role as Truly Scrumptious in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," has died at 91.

The actress died in her sleep on Sunday — three months after her husband of 48 years died, according to the Daily Mail. The news was first announced by a close friend of Howes and confirmed on Twitter by her nephew, Toby.

"My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the #Christmas screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side," he wrote in his tweet.

Born in London on July 20, 1930, Howes made her film debut in 1943's "Thursday's Child," according to The Hollywood Reporter. What ensued was a decades-long carer that included film titles like "The Halfway House," "Dead of Night," "The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby," as well as "My Sister and I," before she went on to star in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" in 1968.

Her career was not limited to film though. Howes shone in theater, making her stage debut in Sandy Wilson’s "Caprice." From 1953 to 1954 she played her real-life dad’s daughter in "Paint Your Wagon" and made her first Broadway appearance as Eliza Doolittle in the original run of Lerner and Loewe’s "My Fair Lady" in 1958.

"It was absolutely wonderful when you’re in probably the greatest show that’s ever been written. It’s certainly up among the top 10," Howes told Playbill in 2007. "I enjoyed it immensely. I loved the American audiences; I loved the show; and I enjoyed being in America. [Broadway] at that time was the capital of musicals."

Since news of her death, tributes have been flooding social media, with four-time Olivier nominated actress Emma Williams describing her as a "kindly soul" who offered encouragement to her as a performer.

"Sad news today about Sally Ann Howes, the original and best Truly Scrumptious," Williams wrote on Twitter. "She was the epitome of class, a generous and kindly soul who offered the sweetest words of advice and support to me when I met her. I will forever be grateful."

Jeffrey Sherman, son of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" writer Robert Sherman also remembered Howes.

"Another artistic genius and diva has left us. Sally Ann Howes embodied Truly Scrumptious in my dad and uncle’s movie musical 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'," he said, according to Daily Mail. "Dad and Dick adored this woman who gave life to so many of their heartfelt songs in 'Chitty.'"

Sherman went on to thank Howes for immortalizing one of his father and uncle's "greatest and most beloved films and song scores."

"You were, and will remain, forever divine. Scrumptious as a cherry peach parfait," he added. "I’m so happy and grateful you were a big part of my family’s journey. Safe travels and please give Dad a big hug for me."