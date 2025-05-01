Robert De Niro Has 'Love and Support' for Transgender Daughter

Robert De Niro said he is showing "love and support" to his daughter Airyn De Niro, who came out as transgender.

Airyn De Niro, 29, recently spoke about "stepping into this new identity" in an in-depth interview with LGBTQ+ publication Them.

"Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success … I'm like, you know what? Maybe it's not too late for me," she said in part during the interview of her internal process. "Maybe I can start."

In a statement to Variety, Robert De Niro said his love for his child had not changed.

"I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter," he said.

"I don't know what the big deal is," he added. "I love all my children."

The "Goodfellas" actor's daughter spoke openly with Them about her transition and growing up as one of seven children in the De Niro household.

"There's a difference between being visible and being seen," Airyn said. "I've been visible. I don't think I've been seen yet."

Airyn commented that while "no parent is perfect," she was "grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight. They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible."

Elsewhere in the interview, Airyn shared that one of her key inspirations for publicly embracing her transition was actress Laverne Cox.

After the interview, Airyn took to social media to thank her fans for their support.

"Thank you to everyone who's been so sweet and supportive! I'm not used to all these eyes on me," she wrote, according to Variety. "Also for the folks asking if I have representation or signed to anyone, I am literally just a girl with a phone, so sorry if I miss your messages!"